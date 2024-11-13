Lifestyle

Gurupurab 2024: Janhvi Kapoor inspired cassata saree [PHOTOS]

Recreate Janhvi's saree look for Gurpurab

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor wore a pastel-ombre-toned saree. If you also want to look different on Gurpurab, instead of wearing Patiala, suits, and shararas, recreate Janhvi's look

Specialty of the Cassata Saree

Janhvi Kapoor wore a pastel-ombre-toned saree. This custom multicolor thread work floral saree has a tissue-organza blend and a palette of pink, blue, lilac, and yellow

The blouse is more special than the saree

Janhvi's blouse is even more special than the saree. You can also ditch the simple strap blouse and wear a high-neck blouse with network, which looks off-shoulder

Completed the look with pearl jewelry

To give your look a luxurious touch, complete the look by wearing a multi-layered beaded choker with pearls and green gemstones like Janhvi, along with matching earrings

Makeup and hairstyle are also classy

Janhvi paired this beautiful saree with shimmer eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and kohl eyes, a nude shade tint, brown lipstick, and soft blow-dried curls

Wear a pastel-ombre saree for Gurpurab

Everyone wears salwar suits. If you want a unique look this Gurunanak Jayanti, you can wear a pastel-ombre saree like Janhvi with a high-neck blouse made of net fabric

