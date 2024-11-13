Gurupurab 2024: Janhvi Kapoor inspired cassata saree [PHOTOS]

Lifestyle
Recently, Janhvi Kapoor wore a pastel-ombre-toned saree. If you also want to look different on Gurpurab, instead of wearing Patiala, suits, and shararas, recreate Janhvi's look
Janhvi Kapoor wore a pastel-ombre-toned saree. This custom multicolor thread work floral saree has a tissue-organza blend and a palette of pink, blue, lilac, and yellow
Janhvi's blouse is even more special than the saree. You can also ditch the simple strap blouse and wear a high-neck blouse with network, which looks off-shoulder
To give your look a luxurious touch, complete the look by wearing a multi-layered beaded choker with pearls and green gemstones like Janhvi, along with matching earrings
Janhvi paired this beautiful saree with shimmer eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and kohl eyes, a nude shade tint, brown lipstick, and soft blow-dried curls
Everyone wears salwar suits. If you want a unique look this Gurunanak Jayanti, you can wear a pastel-ombre saree like Janhvi with a high-neck blouse made of net fabric