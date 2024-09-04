Lifestyle
Celebrities are the most talked about in the name of fashion, but today we are going to tell you about such a PM who beats even the best heroines with her fashion statement-styling
The Prime Minister of Thailand, Patongtarn, achieved this position at youngest age, she belongs to a political family. Looking at her, no one can say that she mother of two
Apart from ethnic-western, Patongtarn also carries casual wear in a stylish way. She has styled the collar tie knot top with high-waist pants. You can also choose such an outfit
This suit of Patongtarn is a bit more unique. Where entire suit is kept simple, golden embroidery has been done on neck. If you like to try something new then you can explore it
To steal the limelight in the office, you can carry a pencil skirt, short shirt and blazer like Patongtarn. She is wearing high heels with minimal makeup
Patongtarn's graceful avatar is seen in a brown-silver dress. Choose this if you don't wear revealing clothes. You will easily find such a dress in ruffle design
If you want to flaunt your figure, then choose seal blue dress like Patongtarn. Where lower portion looks plain, upper side is designed. You will find a similar dress in the market