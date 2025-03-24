Chaitra Navratri 2025: Know Kanya Pujan dates, significance etc

Lifestyle
Chaitra Navratri is starting from Sunday, March 30, which will be celebrated till Sunday, April 6. When to perform Kanya Pujan during this time? Know the correct date ahead
Girls under the age of 12 are considered to be the direct form of the Goddess. That is why they are worshiped as the mother during Navratri, which is called Kanya Pujan
You can perform Kanya Pujan anytime during Chaitra Navratri, but Ashtami and Navami Tithi are considered very special for this
Ashtami Tithi will be on Saturday, April 5. On this day, auspicious yogas named Chhatra and Mitra will be formed and Goddess Mahagauri will be worshiped
The Navami Tithi of Chaitra Navratri 2025 will be on Sunday, April 6. On this day, Sarvarthasiddhi, Shrivatsa and Ravi Pushya auspicious yogas will be formed
Invite girls to the house, feed them food of their choice and worship them by washing their feet. Also give some gifts along with it
