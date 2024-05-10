Lifestyle

Which mountain grows an inch taller each year?

Image credits: Pixabay

Mount Everest

Mount Everest grows by a small amount each year due to tectonic activity. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Mount Everest is located in the Himalayas, where the Indian plate is colliding with the Eurasian plate. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on Earth, grows about a quarter of an inch taller each year due to geological forces pushing the Indian plate beneath the Eurasian plate.

Image credits: Pixabay

This collision causes the Earth's crust to buckle and fold, resulting in the upward growth of the Himalayan mountain range, including Mount Everest.

Image credits: Pixabay

Continental Drift

The Indian plate is slowly moving northward and colliding with the Eurasian plate at a rate of a few centimeters per year. 

Image credits: Pixabay

This collision causes the Earth's crust to uplift, resulting in the gradual increase in height of the Himalayan mountains, including Mount Everest.

Image credits: Freepik

Earthquake Activity

The collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates also generates seismic activity, including earthquakes and aftershocks.

Image credits: Freepik
