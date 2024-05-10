Which mountain grows an inch taller each year?

Lifestyle
Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on Earth, grows about a quarter of an inch taller each year due to geological forces pushing the Indian plate beneath the Eurasian plate.
The collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates also generates seismic activity, including earthquakes and aftershocks.