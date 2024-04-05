Lifestyle

Gold Rates Today April 05: Check 22/24 carat price city-wise

In a day of varying patterns, the price of gold in India remained stable, with the fundamental cost for 10 grams being about Rs 70,000.

Image credits: Freepik

According to market data, the average price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold was around Rs 70,480, while 22-carat gold averaged around Rs 64,610.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold Rate Today In Delhi

In Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 64,760 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold Rs 70,630 as of April 5, 2024.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold Rate Today In Mumbai

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 64,610 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold Rs 70,480 as of April 5, 2024.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold Rate Today In Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 64,660, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 70,530.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Price Today In Kolkata

In Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 64,610 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold Rs 70,480 as of April 5, 2024.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Price Today In Chennai

In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 65,460 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold Rs 71,410 as of April 5, 2024.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Rate Today In Bengaluru

Image credits: Getty

Gold Rate Today In Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 64,610, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 70,480.

Image credits: Getty
