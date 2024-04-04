Lifestyle

What is Saree Cancer? Know symptoms of Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC)

Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC)

Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) is the second most common form of skin cancer after basal cell carcinoma.

Risks for SCC

Light-coloured skin, long-term sun exposure (UV rays), old age, exposure to certain chemicals, burns, old scars, and some types of human papillomavirus.

Saree Cancer- A rare cancer

Saree cancer is a type of SCC of the skin that occurs along the waistline in females wearing a saree perpetually. 

What causes Saree Cancer?

Continuous wearing of tightly bound sarees can lead to persistent skin irritation, friction, scaling, pigmentation changes, and potentially malignant transformations.
 

Cause of saree cancer

The tight tying of the petticoat cord, worn beneath the saree to secure it, can cause dermatoses due to consistent pressure on the waist.

