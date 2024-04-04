Lifestyle

Boxer and English Bulldog-7 dog breeds who fart a lots

Here are seven dog breeds that are known to pass gas more regularly.

Cocker Spaniel

Some Cocker Spaniels may be sensitive to certain ingredients in their diets, which can lead to digestive issues and increased flatulence.

Bulldog

Bulldogs have stocky bodies and flat faces, which can contribute to increased air intake while eating. This can lead to swallowing more air, resulting in flatulence.

Labrador Retriever

Labs are notorious for their love of food and may overeat or consume food quickly, increasing the likelihood of swallowing air and experiencing flatulence.

Basset Hound

Basset Hounds have long, droopy ears and loose skin around their faces, which can cause them to swallow excess air, leading to flatulence.

Boxer

Boxers are known for having sensitive stomachs and may experience flatulence more frequently, especially if they consume certain types of food that don't agree with them.

Pug

Similar to Bulldogs, Pugs have brachycephalic faces (flat faces), which can lead to gulping air while eating or drinking, causing them to be more prone to flatulence.

English Bulldog

Like Bulldogs, English Bulldogs have flat faces and stocky bodies, making them prone to gulping air while eating, which can result in flatulence.

