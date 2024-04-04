Lifestyle

Money Plant to Peace Lily-7 lucky plants to attract wealth

Here are seven plants that are widely thought to promote riches and happiness.

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

Snake Plant, or Mother-in-Law's Tongue, is valued for its air-purifying and low-light-thriving abilities. Popular inside, it's supposed to bring luck, wealth, and protection.

Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana)

Lucky Bamboo is a Feng Shui plant that brings luck. It represents luck, wealth, and longevity. The amount of bamboo stalks can also affect its meaning, according to Feng Shui.

Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

Another plant connected with riches is the Jade Plant or Money Tree. Round, coin-shaped leaves are considered to bring wealth.

Money Plant (Epipremnum aureum)

Money Plants are connected with riches and success. It's said to bring luck and wealth to the home. This vine-like plant is easy to care for and thrives inside.

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum):

Peace Lily is known for its air-purifying properties and elegant white flowers. It's believed to promote harmony, tranquility, and positive energy in the home.

Orchid

Luxury, beauty, and elegance are linked with orchids' beautiful blossoms. Orchids symbolise peace, richness, and positive energy in Feng Shui. 

Basil (Ocimum basilicum)

Basil is a culinary plant and auspicious in many cultures. Positive energy, happiness, and success are said to come home. A pot of basil indoors brings luck and abundance.

