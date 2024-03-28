Lifestyle

Asia's 50 best restaurants 2024

 THIS Mumbai restaurant tops the best in India 

Asia's 50 best restaurants for 2024

A list of Asia's 50 best restaurants for 2024 was released and Masque in Mumbai was ranked 23rd which makes it the only Indian restaurant in the top 23.

About Masque

Masque was founded by restaurateur Aditi Dugar and is now one of India's most inventive eating establishments, set in a sleek former Mumbai textile mill. 

Masque honors

Since its beginning in 2016, Masque has received various honors, including the One To Watch Award and being awarded The Best Restaurant in India in 2023 and now 2024.

Masque's menu

Masque's ten-course tasting menu includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and highlights India's bountiful produce.

Masque's dishes

It has dishes like Kashmiri morels with patra and sea buckthorn pani puri, reinventing traditional Indian flavours with imaginative twists.

Location

This restaurant's location is- Masque, Unit G3, Shree Laxmi Woollen Mills, Shakti Mills Lane, Off, Dr Elijah Moses Rd, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

