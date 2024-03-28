Lifestyle

How to use boiled rice for tan removal?

Prepare Rice:

Boil rice until it's soft and mushy. Allow it to cool down to a comfortable temperature.
 

Mash Rice:

Mash the boiled rice thoroughly until it forms a smooth paste. Ensure there are no lumps.
 

Cleanse Face:

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt or impurities.
 

Apply Rice Paste:

Spread the rice paste evenly over your face, focusing on areas where you want to reduce tan or even out skin tone.

Massage Gently:

Massage the rice paste into your skin using circular motions for about 5-10 minutes. This helps in exfoliating dead skin cells and promoting circulation.

Leave On and Rinse:

Leave the rice paste on your face for another 10-15 minutes to allow the nutrients to penetrate the skin. 

