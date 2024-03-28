How to use boiled rice for tan removal?

Lifestyle
Boil rice until it's soft and mushy. Allow it to cool down to a comfortable temperature.
Mash the boiled rice thoroughly until it forms a smooth paste. Ensure there are no lumps.
Wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt or impurities.
Spread the rice paste evenly over your face, focusing on areas where you want to reduce tan or even out skin tone.
Massage the rice paste into your skin using circular motions for about 5-10 minutes. This helps in exfoliating dead skin cells and promoting circulation.
Leave the rice paste on your face for another 10-15 minutes to allow the nutrients to penetrate the skin.