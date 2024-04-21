Paneer or Tofu? Which is healthier and better for weight loss?

Lifestyle
Paneer is a fresh cheese popular in Indian cuisine, is created by curdling milk with lemon juice, vinegar, or yogurt and pressing it to remove the excess whey.
It has high levels of protein, calcium, and phosphorus. A 100-gram portion of paneer has around 18 grams of protein, 20 grams of fat, and 265 calories.
Tofu, also known as bean curd, is a soy-based product produced by coagulating soy milk and pressing the curds into soft, white blocks.
Tofu is low in calories and fat, making it a great choice for weight loss. A 100-gram portion of tofu provides around 8 grams of protein, 4 grams of fat, and 70 calories.
Tofu has a little advantage over paneer in terms of weight loss because it contains fewer calories and fat.
Paneer can be eaten on occasion, particularly by people who are not lactose intolerant and love the taste and texture of dairy products.