Gold rate falls on April 18: Check 22/24 carat price in your city

Currently in Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 67,940, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 74,120.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 68,090, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 74,270.
In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 68,020, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 74,170.
