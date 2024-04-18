Lifestyle

Gold rate falls on April 18: Check 22/24 carat price in your city

Image credits: Freepik

Gold rate in Mumbai

Currently in Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 67,940, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 74,120.

Image credits: Getty

Gold rate in Delhi

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 68,090, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 74,270.

Image credits: Getty

Gold rate in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 68,020, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 74,170.

Image credits: Getty

Gold rate in Kolkata

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 67,940, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 74,120.

Image credits: Getty

Gold rate in Bengaluru

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 67,940, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 74,120.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One