Beagle to Golden Retriever-7 Best Therapy Dog Breeds In India

Seven varieties recognised for their therapeutic attributes and adaptability to Indian conditions are as follows.

Image credits: Freepik

Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers have a calm temperament and are highly sociable. They are affectionate, patient, and good with people of all ages, making them ideal therapy companions.

Image credits: Freepik

Labrador Retriever

Known for their friendly and gentle nature, Labs make excellent therapy dogs. They are adaptable to various environments and are widely used in therapy programs worldwide.

Image credits: our own

Boxer

Boxers are lively, loyal, and loving dogs. Proper training helps them focus their enthusiasm into constructive treatment encounters, giving delight to others.

Image credits: Freepik

Beagle

Beagles are known for their friendly and outgoing nature. They are affectionate, curious, and enjoy being around people, which makes them well-suited for therapy work.

Image credits: Freepik

Poodle

Poodles come in various sizes and are highly intelligent and trainable. They have a calm demeanor and, due to their hypoallergenic coat, are often used as therapy dogs.

Image credits: our own

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels excel as therapy dogs. They form strong bonds with their owners and are known for their ability to provide comfort and companionship.

Image credits: Getty

Cocker Spaniels

Cocker Spaniels are loving and kind. They like socialising and can build close ties with treatment patients.

Image credits: our own
