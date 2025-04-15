English

Stunning saree looks: Backless blouse designs for every fashionista

lifestyle Apr 15 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Instagram
Halter neck

Monalisa is wearing a halter neck blouse in plain fabric with a printed saree. If you want a bold look, style this blouse with a satin-cotton saree.
Image credits: Instagram
Off-shoulder

If you want to show boldness + hotness together, there is no better option than an off-shoulder blouse. Pair it with a saree, lehenga, or skirt. 

Image credits: instagram
Backless

Women love backless lace blouses. Add a twist to your style by wearing a bikini blouse. Instead of buying such a blouse, it is better to customize it.
Image credits: instagram
Collar neck

You can wear a collar neck blouse with a criss-cross pattern, different from the neckline and sleeveless. It is best for a party look. 

Image credits: bhumi pednekar/instagram
Sequins

A sequin work blouse must be in the wardrobe. It looks very beautiful with all kinds of sarees. Kareena has matched the saree, although you can also recreate a contrast outfit.
Image credits: kareena kapoor/instagram
Cutout blouse

A cutout blouse is best for women who have small breasts. It focuses on the neckline while giving the bust a perfect fit. 

Image credits: instagram
Bralette design

Every woman's closet should have a black bralette blouse. It is styled with every saree. You can easily find it online and in the market in the range of ₹500-1000.
Image credits: instagram

