Lifestyle

Golden Yellow Sarees: Perfect choice for your haldi ceremony look

Kiran Border Gold Yellow Saree

Instead of traditional yellow, choose a yellow-gold saree for a regal look at your Haldi ceremony.

Mustard Yellow Gold Look Saree

A mustard yellow gold saree with a pink embroidered border elevates even a simple look. Pair it with minimal matching jewelry.

Mehraab Border Gold Saree

Mehraab borders are trending on plain sarees. Choose a yellow-gold tissue saree with light embroidery for a special Haldi look.

Silk Yellow Gold Saree

Shine in a silk zari saree at your wedding functions. Pair it with a U-neck blouse and jewelry.

Tissue Silk Embroidery Saree

For a glamorous Haldi look, pair a tissue silk embroidery saree with a velvet red blouse.

Silk Zari Border Saree

A gold silk zari border saree with a halter neck blouse is a perfect choice for Haldi.

Top 6 Trending Nude Lipstick Shades of 2024

Lucky Purse Colours for Wealth and Prosperity

Bollywood diva-inspired styles to shine at your Christmas kitty party

Chanakya Niti: 7 Habits to Avoid for Success