Golden Yellow Sarees: Perfect choice for your haldi ceremony look

Lifestyle
Instead of traditional yellow, choose a yellow-gold saree for a regal look at your Haldi ceremony.
A mustard yellow gold saree with a pink embroidered border elevates even a simple look. Pair it with minimal matching jewelry.
Mehraab borders are trending on plain sarees. Choose a yellow-gold tissue saree with light embroidery for a special Haldi look.
Shine in a silk zari saree at your wedding functions. Pair it with a U-neck blouse and jewelry.
For a glamorous Haldi look, pair a tissue silk embroidery saree with a velvet red blouse.
A gold silk zari border saree with a halter neck blouse is a perfect choice for Haldi.
