Lucky Purse Colours for Wealth and Prosperity

Lifestyle
Some believe that keeping money in a specific purse helps control spending or attracts wealth. This isn't entirely untrue.
Let's explore which purse colors are auspicious, promote savings, and which ones might lead to overspending.
Green symbolizes growth, renewal, and prosperity. A green purse can enhance your wealth.
Yellow, associated with Vishnu, symbolizes wealth, prosperity, and positivity.
Red is always highlighted. It attracts money and those who carry it are often prosperous.
Commonly used by men, brown purses are believed to reduce spending and attract wealth.
Popular among women, pink purses are considered lucky for saving and achieving significant goals.
While liked by many, black purses are said to drain money quickly and absorb sunlight easily.
Gold signifies opportunities and increased wealth flow. Purple promotes significant life changes.
Blue purses bring peace of mind regarding finances, eliminating money worries.
