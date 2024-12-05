Lifestyle

Lucky Purse Colours for Wealth and Prosperity

Some believe that keeping money in a specific purse helps control spending or attracts wealth. This isn't entirely untrue.

Image credits: freepik

Coloured Purses

Let's explore which purse colors are auspicious, promote savings, and which ones might lead to overspending.

Image credits: freepik

Green Purse

Green symbolizes growth, renewal, and prosperity. A green purse can enhance your wealth.

Image credits: freepik

Yellow Purse

Yellow, associated with Vishnu, symbolizes wealth, prosperity, and positivity.

Image credits: freepik

Red Purse

Red is always highlighted. It attracts money and those who carry it are often prosperous.

Image credits: freepik

Brown Purse

Commonly used by men, brown purses are believed to reduce spending and attract wealth.

Image credits: freepik

Pink Purse

Popular among women, pink purses are considered lucky for saving and achieving significant goals.

Image credits: freepik

Black Purse

While liked by many, black purses are said to drain money quickly and absorb sunlight easily.

Image credits: freepik

Gold/Purple Purse

Gold signifies opportunities and increased wealth flow. Purple promotes significant life changes.

Image credits: freepik

Blue Purse

Blue purses bring peace of mind regarding finances, eliminating money worries.

Image credits: freepik

