Gingerbread to Snickerdoodles: 7 types of cookies for Winter evenings

From Gingerbread's spicy warmth to Snickerdoodles' cinnamon comfort, savor 7 delightful winter evening cookies

Gingerbread Cookies

These spiced cookies with molasses and ginger are a classic winter treat. You can cut them into festive shapes and decorate them with icing

Snickerdoodles

Soft and chewy cinnamon sugar cookies, snickerdoodles are comforting and perfect for the winter season. The cinnamon flavor adds warmth to the cold evenings

Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cookies

Add a festive touch to your cookies by incorporating peppermint flavor and chocolate chips. The combination of chocolate and peppermint is reminiscent of the holiday season

Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread cookies are a simple yet delicious choice. You can enjoy them plain or add a festive twist by dipping them in chocolate or sprinkling them with powdered sugar

Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies

The tartness of dried cranberries pairs well with the sweetness of white chocolate. The red and white colors make them visually appealing for winter

Pecan Sandies

Pecan sandies, or Mexican wedding cookies, are nutty and rich, with a dusting of powdered sugar. They have a melt-in-your-mouth texture that makes them a delightful

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

The hearty combination of oats and raisins makes these cookies a comforting choice for winter evenings. The chewy texture and sweet flavor make them a classic option

