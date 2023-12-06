Gingerbread to Snickerdoodles: 7 types of cookies for Winter evenings

Lifestyle
From Gingerbread's spicy warmth to Snickerdoodles' cinnamon comfort, savor 7 delightful winter evening cookies
These spiced cookies with molasses and ginger are a classic winter treat. You can cut them into festive shapes and decorate them with icing
Soft and chewy cinnamon sugar cookies, snickerdoodles are comforting and perfect for the winter season. The cinnamon flavor adds warmth to the cold evenings
Add a festive touch to your cookies by incorporating peppermint flavor and chocolate chips. The combination of chocolate and peppermint is reminiscent of the holiday season
Shortbread cookies are a simple yet delicious choice. You can enjoy them plain or add a festive twist by dipping them in chocolate or sprinkling them with powdered sugar
The tartness of dried cranberries pairs well with the sweetness of white chocolate. The red and white colors make them visually appealing for winter
Pecan sandies, or Mexican wedding cookies, are nutty and rich, with a dusting of powdered sugar. They have a melt-in-your-mouth texture that makes them a delightful
The hearty combination of oats and raisins makes these cookies a comforting choice for winter evenings. The chewy texture and sweet flavor make them a classic option