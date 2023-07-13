German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 powerful dog breed

Lifestyle
Many strong dog breeds have different biting forces. Measurement of biting force is difficult, and study results vary. However, here are seven strong and bite-forceful dog breeds:
Japanese Tosa Inus are huge, intimidating dogs with powerful bites. Originally bred for dog fighting, they possess both physical strength and bite force.
Kangals are large and protective. While specific bite force data may vary, it is considered one of the strongest breeds with a potentially high bite force.
German Shepherds are clever, flexible, and employed in police, military, and search & rescue. They protect and bite hard.
The Dogo Argentino, bred for big game hunting, has a powerful bite. They are very muscular, athletic and protective dogs.
Italian Cane Corsos are strong and faithful. With its large size and muscular build, it has the potential for a powerful bite force.
Rottweilers are strong-biting dogs. Guard dogs due to their protective nature. It is estimated that they have a strong bite force.
American Pit Bull Terriers are powerful. Although they often get a negative reputation, it's important to note that their bite force can be substantial.