German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 powerful dog breed

Many strong dog breeds have different biting forces. Measurement of biting force is difficult, and study results vary. However, here are seven strong and bite-forceful dog breeds:

Tosa Inu

Japanese Tosa Inus are huge, intimidating dogs with powerful bites. Originally bred for dog fighting, they possess both physical strength and bite force.

Kangal Turkish

Kangals are large and protective. While specific bite force data may vary, it is considered one of the strongest breeds with a potentially high bite force.
 

German Shepherd

German Shepherds are clever, flexible, and employed in police, military, and search & rescue. They protect and bite hard.

Dogo Argentine

The Dogo Argentino, bred for big game hunting, has a powerful bite. They are very muscular, athletic and protective dogs.
 

Cane Corso

Italian Cane Corsos are strong and faithful. With its large size and muscular build, it has the potential for a powerful bite force.

Rottweiler

Rottweilers are strong-biting dogs. Guard dogs due to their protective nature. It is estimated that they have a strong bite force.

American Pitbull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terriers are powerful. Although they often get a negative reputation, it's important to note that their bite force can be substantial.

