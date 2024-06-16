Garlic to Olive Oil: 7 SUPERFOODS that help in clearing arteries

Lifestyle
Clear arteries are key to heart health. Including superfoods like avocados, berries, and fatty fish in your diet can reduce plaque, lower cholesterol, and improve blood flow
Berries, particularly blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are high in antioxidants like flavonoids. These compounds help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation
Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, which help lower bad cholesterol and raise good cholesterol. They also contain potassium, which helps control blood pressure
Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s reduce triglycerides, lower blood pressure
Nuts, especially almonds and walnuts, are rich in unsaturated fats, fiber, and plant sterols. These nutrients help lower LDL cholesterol and improve artery function
Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its cholesterol-lowering properties. Regular consumption of garlic can reduce blood pressure
Extra virgin olive oil is packed with monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. These components help lower LDL cholesterol and inflammation, preventing arterial damage
Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are high in nitrates, which convert to nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide helps relax blood vessels, improve blood flow