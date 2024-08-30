Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Ji’s favorite Modak recipe in easy steps

Lifestyle
Cook grated coconut and jaggery with a pinch of cardamom until the mixture thickens. Let it cool completely before use.
Combine rice flour with water and a pinch of salt, kneading until smooth. Steam the dough for a few minutes to make it pliable.
Take a small portion of dough, flatten it, and place a spoonful of the coconut filling in the center. Fold and seal.
Place the shaped modaks in a steamer lined with a cloth. Steam for 10-15 minutes until they turn glossy and firm.
Allow the modaks to cool down slightly. They should be served warm or at room temperature for the best flavor.
Garnish with a small amount of ghee or chopped nuts for extra flavor. Enjoy this traditional sweet treat as a festive delicacy.