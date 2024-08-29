6 essential pet training tips to keep in mind

Lifestyle
Use high-value treats and praise to motivate your pet and reinforce desired behaviors.
Gradually introduce new locations, people, and distractions to help your pet generalize learned behaviors.
Break complex behaviors into smaller steps and gradually build up to the final action.
Use a specific word or sound to mark the exact moments your pet performs the desired behavior.
Encourage desired behaviors through gradual reinforcement, rather than forcing or luring.
Help your pet overcome fears or phobias by gradual exposure and positive associations.