6 essential pet training tips to keep in mind

Image credits: Pexels

Use High-Value Rewards

Use high-value treats and praise to motivate your pet and reinforce desired behaviors.

Image credits: Getty

Train in Different Environments

Gradually introduce new locations, people, and distractions to help your pet generalize learned behaviors.

Image credits: Pexels

Chain Commands

Break complex behaviors into smaller steps and gradually build up to the final action.

Image credits: Pixabay

Use Positive Reinforcement Markers

Use a specific word or sound to mark the exact moments your pet performs the desired behavior.

Image credits: Pexels

Practice Shaping Behaviors

Encourage desired behaviors through gradual reinforcement, rather than forcing or luring.

Image credits: Freepik

Desensitize and Countercondition

Help your pet overcome fears or phobias by gradual exposure and positive associations.

Image credits: Pixabay
