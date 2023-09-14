Lifestyle
It is believed Modaks are Lord Ganesha's favorite sweet. These dumplings are made from rice flour or wheat flour and stuffed with a sweet filling of coconut, jaggery, and cardamom.
Simple yet delectable sweets made from grated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom. They are quick to prepare and are often offered to Lord Ganesha as prasadam.
A creamy rice pudding, is a popular dessert served. It is made with rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and sometimes garnished with chopped nuts.
Flattened rice cooked with spices, curry leaves, and peanuts, is a light and flavorful breakfast or snack option. It's easy to prepare and satisfies hunger throughout the day.
A soft and fluffy rice pancake with a crispy edge. It is made using fermented rice and coconut batter and can be served with sweet coconut milk or savory chutneys.
Made from chickpeas cooked in a rich and aromatic tomato-based gravy, is a savory dish often served during the festival. It pairs perfectly with puris or rice.
A savory snack made from legumes like chickpeas, black-eyed peas, or green gram. These legumes are boiled, seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and grated coconut.