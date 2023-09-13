Lifestyle

13-Sep-2023, 03:40:55 pm

Weight loss tips for women: 7 proven ways for achieving results

Image credits: Pexels

1. Balanced Diet

Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats into your meals.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Portion Control

Pay attention to portion sizes to avoid overeating. Use smaller plates and bowls to help control portions.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Regular Exercise

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise along with strength training exercises at least two days a week.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough water is crucial for weight loss. Sometimes, our bodies confuse thirst with hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Get Adequate Sleep

Lack of sleep can disrupt hormones that regulate appetite, leading to cravings and overeating.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Seek Support

Having a support system can provide motivation, encouragement, and accountability on your weight loss journey.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Stress Management

Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or hobbies you enjoy to keep stress in check.

Image credits: Getty
