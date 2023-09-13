Rava to Masala: 6 popular South Indian Dosas for morning breakfast

Lifestyle
Rava dosa, made from rava and rice flour batter, is known for its crispy texture and unique flavour. Here are 6 popular South Indian dosas for morning breakfast.
Neer Dosa is a thin dosa, made from a batter of rice and coconut, and has a delicate coconut flavour.
Sliced onions are added to dosa batter before cooking, giving it a tangy flavour and served with chutney.
Mysore Masala Dosa uses a spicy red chutney spread inside before adding the potato filling.
This dosa, made from whole green gram (moong dal), is served with ginger or coconut chutney.
It's a crispy dosa filled with a spiced potato mixture relished with chutney and sambar.