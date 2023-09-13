Lifestyle

13-Sep-2023, 07:43:51 pm

Rava to Masala: 6 popular South Indian Dosas for morning breakfast

Rava dosa, made from rava and rice flour batter, is known for its crispy texture and unique flavour. Here are 6 popular South Indian dosas for morning breakfast.

Neer Dosa

Neer Dosa is a thin dosa, made from a batter of rice and coconut, and has a delicate coconut flavour.

Onion Dosa

Sliced onions are added to dosa batter before cooking, giving it a tangy flavour and served with chutney.

Mysore Masala Dosa

Mysore Masala Dosa uses a spicy red chutney spread inside before adding the potato filling.

Pesarattu Dosa

This dosa, made from whole green gram (moong dal), is served with ginger or coconut chutney.

Masala Dosa

It's a crispy dosa filled with a spiced potato mixture relished with chutney and sambar.

