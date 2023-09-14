Reasons Why You Should Include Curd In Your Daily Diet

Lifestyle
Curd is rich in probiotics, which promote a healthy gut by maintaining a balanced microbiome and aiding digestion.
It's a good source of essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin B12, and protein, benefiting bone health and overall well-being.
Curd contains immune-boosting properties, helping the body defend against infections and illnesses.
The protein and probiotics in curd can aid weight loss by promoting a feeling of fullness and enhancing metabolism. It also helps in decreasing cholesterol.
Applying curd topically or consuming it can improve skin health, offering relief from acne and promoting a natural glow.
Curd's cooling properties make it an ideal choice during hot weather, aiding in temperature regulation and preventing heat-related issues.