Janmashtami 2023: 8 must visit temples of Lord Krishna in India

Here are some important temples to visit on Krishna Janmashtami this year. 

Image credits: stockphoto

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

This temple is known for its unique tradition of the Lord appearing with His eyes half-closed. On Janmashtami, the idol is bathed with milk and adorned with new clothes.

Image credits: our own

Prem Mandir, Vrindavan

This stunning white marble temple is a new addition to Vrindavan's spiritual landscape. Janmashtami is celebrated with grandeur, including abhishekam, special pujas and procession.

Image credits: freepik

ISKCON Temple, Vrindavan

The ISKCON temple is a spiritually charged site for Krishna devotees. On Janmashtami, the entire day is filled with devotional activities, kirtans & a grand midnight aarti.
 

Image credits: our own

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, Mathura

Located in the heart of Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, this temple is the epicenter of Janmashtami celebrations. One must definitely visit to catch a glimpse of Krishna. 

Image credits: our own

Guruvayur Shri Krishna temple, Kerala

Lord Krishna can be seen in his infant form. The day begins with the "Nirmalya Darshanam" and culminates with a grand feast, known as "Madhuram" on Janmashtami. 

Image credits: our own

Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi

Janmashtami in Udupi temple includes the offering of "Muddu Annana" (sweet rice), followed by a grand procession through the town.
 

Image credits: our own

Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka

On Janmashtami, the temple is adorned with flowers, and the Lord's idol is beautifully decorated. The festival is celebrated with vibrant & colourful procession.

Image credits: our own

Jagannath Temple, Puri

Devotees throng the temple to witness Lord Krishna's birthday celebrations and partake in special rituals and prasadam.

Image credits: Getty
