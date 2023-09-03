Lifestyle

Saffron to Ginseng-7 plants for better sex drive

Some herbs and plants have been claimed to offer aphrodisiac characteristics or boost sexual health; however, this isn't guaranteed. These seven herbs may improve sexual health:
 

Ginseng

Ginseng have been used for centuries in traditional medicine to boost energy and enhance sexual function. Ginseng is believed to increase libido and improve sexual performance.
 

Saffron

Saffron is a spice derived from the flower of Crocus sativus. It's believed to have mood-enhancing properties and may indirectly improve libido by reducing stress and anxiety.
 

Damiana

Damiana is a shrub native to Central and South America. It has a long history of use as an aphrodisiac and is believed to increase sexual desire and pleasure.
 

Yohimbe

Yohimbe bark contains an active compound called yohimbine, which is often used as a natural remedy for erectile dysfunction and to improve sexual performance.
 

Tribulus terrestris

This plant is believed to increase testosterone levels, which can lead to improved sexual desire and performance. It's often used as a supplement for enhancing libido.
 

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is an herb with potential aphrodisiac effects. It's also rich in compounds that may help regulate hormones and improve sexual health.
 

Maca Root

Maca, a plant native to Peru, is known for its potential to increase sexual desire and improve fertility in both men and women. It's available in various forms: capsules-powders.
 

