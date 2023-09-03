7 tips to keep your plants thriving in every season

Lifestyle
As temperatures shift, the water requirements of your plants will change too. During hot seasons, water more frequently to keep the soil consistently moist
Applying a layer of mulch around the base of your plants helps regulate soil temperature and moisture levels. It keeps the soil warmer in winter and cooler in summer.
Trimming away dead or damaged branches and spent flowers is essential during seasonal transitions. This encourages new growth and prevents disease from spreading.
When transitioning indoor plants to the outdoors for the growing season, do so gradually. Start with a few hours of outdoor exposure and gradually increase the time.
If possible, move potted plants to different locations to optimize sunlight and shade as seasons change. This ensures they receive the right amount of light throughout the year.
Seasonal changes can bring shifts in pest and disease activity. Regularly inspect your plants for signs of trouble, like yellowing leaves or unusual spots, and treat promptly.
Plants have different nutritional needs depending on season. Use slow-release or balanced fertilizers during the growing season and reduce fertilization during the dormant phase.