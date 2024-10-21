Gadgets to Gold-7 things to buy online during Diwali sale

Lifestyle
Here are 7 great things to buy online during Diwali sales
Diwali is a time for festive dressing. You can find great deals on ethnic wear, sarees, designer outfits, accessories, and footwear from top brands.
Festive sales often include gold and silver jewellery discounts or even special price drops on fashion jewellery from top brands like Tanishq and Kalyan.
Perfect time to revamp your home for the festive season. Look for offers on curtains, rugs, lighting, furniture, and decorative items like lamps and Diwali-specific decorations.
Diwali sales offer discounts on sweets, dry fruit hampers, chocolates, and gift sets. These can be ideal gifts for family, friends, or corporate giveaways.
Cookware sets, utensils, and kitchen appliances like air fryers, coffee machines, or blenders are often available at attractive prices.
Upgrade your kitchen and home with microwaves, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, or smart home devices.
Smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and headphones are heavily discounted during Diwali sales.