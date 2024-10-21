Lifestyle

Gadgets to Gold-7 things to buy online during Diwali sale

Here are 7 great things to buy online during Diwali sales

Image credits: our own

Clothing and Fashion

Diwali is a time for festive dressing. You can find great deals on ethnic wear, sarees, designer outfits, accessories, and footwear from top brands.

Image credits: Instagram

Gold, Silver, and Jewelry

Festive sales often include gold and silver jewellery discounts or even special price drops on fashion jewellery from top brands like Tanishq and Kalyan.

Image credits: social media

Home Décor and Furnishings

Perfect time to revamp your home for the festive season. Look for offers on curtains, rugs, lighting, furniture, and decorative items like lamps and Diwali-specific decorations.

Image credits: Freepik

Festive Gift Hampers

Diwali sales offer discounts on sweets, dry fruit hampers, chocolates, and gift sets. These can be ideal gifts for family, friends, or corporate giveaways.

Image credits: Freepik

Kitchenware and Cookware

Cookware sets, utensils, and kitchen appliances like air fryers, coffee machines, or blenders are often available at attractive prices.

Image credits: Freepik

Home Appliances

Upgrade your kitchen and home with microwaves, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, or smart home devices.
 

Image credits: social media

Electronics and Gadgets

Smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and headphones are heavily discounted during Diwali sales.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Find Next One