Tips to store heavy lehenga for long time

Learn how to store your heavy lehenga after Karva Chauth to keep it in pristine condition.
Air and sunlight your lehenga before storing to remove moisture and odor.
Fabric spray eliminates odors and bacteria from your lehenga.
Clean stains with a solution of liquid soap, vinegar, and baking soda.
Wrap your lehenga in muslin cloth to protect the embroidery.
Place paper or cotton pads between folds to prevent creases.
Use cloves, lavender, or naphthalene balls to prevent insect damage.
Store your lehenga in a wooden box for long-term preservation.