Tips to store heavy lehenga for long time

How to Store Your Karva Chauth Lehenga

Learn how to store your heavy lehenga after Karva Chauth to keep it in pristine condition.

Air and Sunlight for Your Lehenga

Air and sunlight your lehenga before storing to remove moisture and odor.

Use Fabric Spray on Your Lehenga

Fabric spray eliminates odors and bacteria from your lehenga.

Cleaning Stains on Your Lehenga

Clean stains with a solution of liquid soap, vinegar, and baking soda.

Wrap Lehenga in Muslin Cloth

Wrap your lehenga in muslin cloth to protect the embroidery.

Use Paper or Cotton Pads for Folding

Place paper or cotton pads between folds to prevent creases.

Protect Lehenga from Insects

Use cloves, lavender, or naphthalene balls to prevent insect damage.

Store Lehenga in a Wooden Box

Store your lehenga in a wooden box for long-term preservation.

