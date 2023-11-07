7 foods that can protect your health in polluted Delhi

Lifestyle
Foods like spinach, kale, and fenugreek are rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients. They can help detoxify your body and support your immune system.
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which can strengthen your immune system and protect your body against the harmful effects of pollution.
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties. Incorporate this spice into your diet to reduce inflammation and promote overall health.
Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help improve your respiratory health and protect against pollution-related discomfort.
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are rich in healthy fats and antioxidants that support your immune system and combat inflammation.
Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help protect against respiratory issues.
Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants that combat oxidative stress and support overall well-being.