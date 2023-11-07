Lifestyle

7 foods that can protect your health in polluted Delhi

Image credits: Freepik

1. Dark Leafy Greens:

Foods like spinach, kale, and fenugreek are rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients. They can help detoxify your body and support your immune system.

Image credits: Getty

2. Citrus Fruits:

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which can strengthen your immune system and protect your body against the harmful effects of pollution.

Image credits: Getty

3. Turmeric:

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties. Incorporate this spice into your diet to reduce inflammation and promote overall health.

Image credits: Pexel

4. Ginger:

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help improve your respiratory health and protect against pollution-related discomfort.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Nuts and Seeds:

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are rich in healthy fats and antioxidants that support your immune system and combat inflammation.

Image credits: Getty

6. Garlic:

Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help protect against respiratory issues.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Berries:

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants that combat oxidative stress and support overall well-being.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One