Must-have glassware for every occasion

Water Glasses

Most basic and versatile glassware you should have in your collection. They come in various shapes and sizes, but the most common are tall and narrow glasses with a wide base.

Wine Glasses

Red Wine Glasses have larger bowl with wide opening, allowing it to breathe and develop full flavor. White wine glasses have slightly narrower bowl to preserve wine's crispness.

Champagne Flutes

For celebratory moments or enjoying sparkling wines, champagne flutes with tall, narrow shapes are ideal to maintain the bubbly effervescence.

Martini Glasses

Cocktail glasses are a must-have for those who enjoy mixing and serving delicious drinks. The iconic V-shaped bowl is perfect for serving martinis and other stylish cocktails.

Pint Glasses

Enthusiasts appreciate nuances of beers and how glassware affect their taste. Standard pint glasses are perfect for serving most beers, providing enough space for foam and aroma.

Whiskey Glasses

Glencairn Glasses are short glasses with tulip shape are perfect for aroma. Tumbler Glasse are more versatile and can be used for neat whiskey and whiskey-based cocktails.

