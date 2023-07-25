Lifestyle

Crispy Chicken to Churros: 7 delicious fried dishes you can't resist

Image credits: Getty

1. Crispy Fried Chicken

Tender chicken pieces are coated with a seasoned flour or batter before deep-frying to perfection.

Image credits: Getty

2. French Fries

These deep-fried potato strips boast a crispy, golden exterior and a fluffy, soft interior, making them an irresistible treat for people of all ages.

Image credits: Getty

3. Fried Spring Rolls

Filled with a variety of vegetables and meat, spring rolls are rolled in thin wrappers and deep-fried until they become crunchy.

Image credits: Getty

4. Fish Fingers

These finger-shaped morsels are made from white fish fillets, coated in a seasoned batter mixture, and deep-fried to a golden perfection.

Image credits: Getty

5. Tempura

Originating from Japan, the secret of tempura lies in the batter, which should be ice-cold, ensuring a delicate, crunchy texture.

Image credits: Getty

6. Fried Calamari Rings

Tender rings of squid are coated in a seasoned flour mixture and then quickly fried until they become crispy and golden.

Image credits: Getty

7. Churros

These fried dough pastries are sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon and often served with a side of warm chocolate sauce for dipping.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One