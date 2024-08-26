Lifestyle

Fried Tarantulas

In Cambodia, large spiders called tarantulas are seasoned with spices and deep-fried until crispy.

Image credits: our own

Fugu

In Japan, the poisonous pufferfish, known as fugu, is carefully prepared to remove its toxins. Its blood is washed thoroughly several times before consumption.

Image credits: our own

Bat Paste

In Indonesia, bats are cooked with herbs and spices.

Image credits: our own

Balut

In the Philippines, duck eggs are boiled and eaten when the embryo inside is partially developed.

Image credits: our own

Smalahove

In Western Norway, a sheep's head is boiled and eaten whole.

Image credits: our own

Palolo Worm

In the Pacific Islands, worms that emerge during temperature changes in the sea are caught and cooked.

Image credits: our own

Escamoles

In Mexico, larvae are cooked and eaten.

Image credits: our own

Cobra Heart

In Vietnam, a cobra is killed, and its blood and heart are mixed with alcohol and consumed.

Image credits: our own

Casu Marzu

In Italy, cheese is made from sheep's milk. Live insect larvae are introduced to this cheese, and it is consumed along with the wriggling larvae.

Image credits: our own

Jelly Moose Nose

In Alaska, the nose of an animal called a jelly moose is cut off, roasted over a fire, and eaten.

Image credits: our own
