Lifestyle

6 daily habits to help lower cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Moringa Tea

Drinking moringa tea every morning can help lower bad cholesterol levels.

Image credits: Getty

Walking

Walking for 30 minutes every morning can help lower cholesterol.

Image credits: Getty

Fibre

Soluble fibre found in foods like oats, apples, and beans can help lower cholesterol.

Image credits: Getty

Avocado

Healthy fats found in avocados, nuts, and olive oil can significantly reduce cholesterol levels.

Image credits: Getty

Sugar

High sugar intake can increase high cholesterol levels. Avoid sugary drinks and snacks.

Image credits: Getty

Sleep well

Sleep is essential for overall health, including maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Lack of sleep can increase LDL cholesterol.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One