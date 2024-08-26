6 daily habits to help lower cholesterol

Lifestyle
Drinking moringa tea every morning can help lower bad cholesterol levels.
Walking for 30 minutes every morning can help lower cholesterol.
Soluble fibre found in foods like oats, apples, and beans can help lower cholesterol.
Healthy fats found in avocados, nuts, and olive oil can significantly reduce cholesterol levels.
High sugar intake can increase high cholesterol levels. Avoid sugary drinks and snacks.
Sleep is essential for overall health, including maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Lack of sleep can increase LDL cholesterol.