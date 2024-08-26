7 dreamy islands you can visit visa-free with an Indian passport

Lifestyle
A tropical paradise renowned for its stunning beaches and landscapes.It offers perfect escape, with activities ranging from vibrant coral reefs to relaxing on sandy shores.
This gem of South Asia offers tourists chance to explore ancient temples, tea plantations, and beautiful coastal cities. Its close proximity and make Sri Lanka popular choice.
This serene destination is ideal for those seeking a peaceful getaway amidst nature’s beauty. The tranquil beaches and vibrant marine life make it a dream destination.
This Caribbean paradise has something for everyone, from rhythmic beats of reggae to stunning waterfalls. Its rich culture and natural beauty make it a must-visit destination.
Located in West Indies, it welcomes Indian travelers. This island nation is known for its beautiful beaches, lively festivals, historic sites, and diverse culinary delights.
This tranquil retreat offers opportunities for snorkeling, diving, exploring local culture. With serene environment and breathtaking landscapes, its hidden gem worth discovering.
It is ideal for sailing, diving, and enjoying secluded beaches. The combination of natural beauty and upscale amenities makes it an attractive choice for discerning travelers.