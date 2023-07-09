Lifestyle
Protein in eggs helps in building hair strands, while biotin aids in strengthening hair follicles. They contain iron, zinc, and vitamins A and D, which help verall hair health.
They are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for sebum production, which keeps scalp moisturized and promotes healthy hair growth.
Like almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, are excellent sources of hair-healthy nutrients. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and zinc, which contribute to strong and shiny hair.
It is a great source of protein and contains vitamin B5, which is known to promote blood flow to the scalp and enhance hair growth.
Berries, including strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C. They protect hair follicles from damage, promoting healthy hair growth.
It is a fantastic source of healthy fats, vitamin E, and vitamin C, which nourish the scalp and promote hair growth.
It is a great source of iron, which helps carry oxygen to hair follicles, promoting healthy hair growth. It contains vitamin A, vitamin C, & folate, which aid in sebum production.