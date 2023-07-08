Momo to Chow Mein-7 Chinese fast food YOU must try

Lifestyle
These Chinese fast food items offer quick and tasty options for those on the go or seeking a convenient meal. They provide a delicious introduction to the Chinese cuisine.
A popular staple made with cooked rice stir-fried with a variety of ingredients like vegetables, meats, eggs, and soy sauce.
Assortment of bite-sized steamed or fried dumplings filled with various ingredients like shrimp, pork, or vegetables. They are typically served in bamboo steamers.
Crispy chicken pieces coated in a sweet and tangy sauce with bell peppers, onions, and pineapple chunks.
A stir-fried noodle dish made with wheat noodles, vegetables, and meats, typically seasoned with soy sauce and other savoury flavours.
A hearty and flavorful soup made with a combination of hot and sour flavours, usually containing ingredients like tofu, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and vinegar.
Crispy and deep-fried rolls filled with vegetables, meat, and sometimes noodles, wrapped in a thin dough wrapper.
Crispy and deep-fried chicken pieces tossed in a tangy and slightly spicy sauce, often served with steamed rice.