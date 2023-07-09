7 effective home remedies to banish dark circles naturally

Lifestyle
Easiest and quickest ways to reduce the appearance of dark circles is by using cold compresses. The cold temperature helps constrict blood vessels and reduces swelling.
Lack of sleep can cause blood vessels to dilate, leading to puffiness and dark circles. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night.
Cut chilled potato into thin slices and place them over your closed eyes for about 15 minutes. The potato slices will help lighten the dark circles and alleviate puffiness.
Before going to bed, apply a few drops of pure almond oil to the affected area and gently massage it in circular motions. Leave it overnight and rinse with water in the morning.
They can help refresh tired eyes and reduce puffiness and dark circles. Cut chilled cucumber into thin slices and place them over your closed eyes for 10-15 minutes.
Both green tea and chamomile tea bags can work wonders in reducing dark circles. After steeping two tea bags in hot water, allow them to cool and place them over your closed eyes.
Mix equal parts of tomato juice and lemon juice and apply the mixture to the affected areas using a cotton ball. Leave it on for 10 minutes, then rinse off with water.