Flashback 2023: Year's most impactful beauty trends

Lifestyle
According to Hitesh Dewett, Artistry Manager at Swiss Beauty, skincare-infused makeup beauty products with additional skincare properties gained immense popularity.
Hitesh Dewett stated that another prominent trend was bold eye makeup, where statement eye looks had taken the limelight this year.
Lip gloss also made an impressive comeback in the beauty industry this year. It had become a staple addition to everyday routines, offering a modern take on lip color.
The shift towards natural choices reflects concerns about both personal well-being and environmental impact.
According to Shreedha Singh, Co-founder of TAC, beauty brands indulged in architects, employing online quizzes and AI experiences to deliver tailored product suggestions.
As per Shreedha, many made a shift to making sustainability products which was a commitment to a greener, more responsible beauty industry.