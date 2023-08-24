7 daily habits for silky and shinier hair

Lifestyle
Aim to wash your hair every 2-3 days using a mild, sulfate-free shampoo. Gently massage your scalp to promote blood circulation and distribute the shampoo evenly.
Opt for lukewarm to cool water when rinsing your hair. Cold water can help seal the cuticles, making your hair appear smoother and shinier.
Look for shampoos and conditioners that are formulated for your hair type, whether it's straight, curly, or wavy. Avoid products containing harsh chemicals.
Excessive heat styling can damage your hair's cuticles, leading to frizz and breakage. Whenever possible, let your hair air dry and minimize the use of hot tools.
Trimming your hair every 6-8 weeks is essential for maintaining healthy ends. Split ends and damage can make your hair appear frizzy and dull.
A balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins is essential for healthy hair growth. Incorporate foods like salmon, eggs, nuts, seeds, and leafy greens into your meals.
Cotton pillowcases can create friction against your hair. Switching to silk or satin pillowcases can reduce friction, helping your hair maintain its smoothness overnight.