Berries to Banana: 7 Fruits to prevent Hairfall

Lifestyle
Incorporating certain fruits into your diet can contribute to healthier hair and potentially help prevent hair fall.
Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries promote scalp health and hair growth.
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, aiding collagen production and improving blood circulation to the scalp.
Loaded with healthy fats and vitamins, avocados nourish the scalp, promote hair strength, and prevent dryness.
Rich in vitamin A and enzymes, papaya promotes hair growth, strengthens hair strands, and prevents dandruff.
Packed with vitamins E and C, kiwi assists in preventing hair fall by maintaining scalp health and boosting collagen production.
A potent source of vitamin C, guava helps in collagen synthesis, which is essential for strong and healthy hair.
High in potassium, bananas strengthen hair and prevent breakage by maintaining the hair's natural elasticity.