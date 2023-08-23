Lifestyle

Berries to Banana: 7 Fruits to prevent Hairfall

Incorporating certain fruits into your diet can contribute to healthier hair and potentially help prevent hair fall.

Image credits: Pexels

Berries

Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries promote scalp health and hair growth.

Image credits: Pexels

Citrus Fruits

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, aiding collagen production and improving blood circulation to the scalp.

Image credits: Pexels

Avocado

Loaded with healthy fats and vitamins, avocados nourish the scalp, promote hair strength, and prevent dryness.

Image credits: Pexels

Papaya

Rich in vitamin A and enzymes, papaya promotes hair growth, strengthens hair strands, and prevents dandruff.

Image credits: Pexels

Kiwi

Packed with vitamins E and C, kiwi assists in preventing hair fall by maintaining scalp health and boosting collagen production.

Image credits: Pexels

Guava

A potent source of vitamin C, guava helps in collagen synthesis, which is essential for strong and healthy hair.

Image credits: Pexels

Bananas

High in potassium, bananas strengthen hair and prevent breakage by maintaining the hair's natural elasticity.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One