Pena Palace to Castelo dos Mouros: 7 historical castles of Portugal

Explore Portugal's rich history through its enchanting castles. From the colorful Pena Palace to the medieval stronghold of Tomar, each tells a unique story

Pena Palace

Located in Sintra, Pena Palace is a colorful and eclectic castle that combines various architectural styles, including Romantic, Moorish, and Gothic

Castle of the Moors

Also situated in Sintra, the Castle of the Moors is a medieval fortress that dates back to the 8th and 9th centuries

Almourol Castle

Situated on a small island in the middle of the Tagus River, Almourol Castle is a picturesque fortress with origins dating back to the Knights Templar

Castle of the Knights Templar

Located in Tomar, this castle was originally built in the 12th century by the Knights Templar. It is an imposing fortress with a strategic position

Óbidos Castle

The medieval town of Óbidos is surrounded by well-preserved walls, and its castle is a prominent feature

Guimarães Castle

Often referred to as the 'Cradle of Portugal,' this castle is associated with the country's foundation. It played a significant role in the medieval history of Portugal

