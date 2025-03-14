Lifestyle

Follow the Latest Trends for Eid 2025, Wear 8 Suits from Sana Javed

Yellow Color Net Suit Design

Sana Javed is looking gorgeous in a yellow-colored net suit with a front cut. You can get a similar suit tailored for yourself for Eid.

Net Blue Color Suit Design

You can buy a suit like Sana Javed's for under 1-2 thousand from Delhi's Chandni Chowk market. The suit has beautiful net cuts. Thread work is also done with it.

Pastel Color Suit Design

A pastel suit decorated with golden sequins is perfect for Eid. You can also buy such suits ready-made online. Suits will be available for 2-3 thousand.

Printed Suit Design

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's wife has worn a printed suit with churidar pajamas. You can get such a suit design tailored to give a classic look on Eid.

Green Color Silk Suit Design

A short kurti with palazzo pants is a great dress for summer. You can buy a green-colored silk suit for yourself like Sana Javed. You can also carry it in the office.

Floral Print Long Suit

Pakistani long suits look very lovely. Indian girls also have a craze for it. If you want, you can purchase a floral print Pakistani suit for yourself on Eid.

