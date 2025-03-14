Lifestyle
Pakistani Farshi work lehengas are very elegant, heavy and beautiful. It has a flared skirt with a long kurta and a heavy chunni, with fine zari work all over it.
You can choose a tissue work Farshi lehenga in pastel shades, which has a heavy flared skirt in peach color. It has golden zari work on it.
For a royal look on your first Eid at your in-laws' house, opt for a burnt orange and maroon lehenga with a maroon short kurta paired with a floor-length lehenga.
Maroon or red lehengas give a bridal look on Eid. Opt for a Farshi lehenga with golden zari work on a maroon base for a regal touch—perfect for your first Eid after marriage.
If you want a sober color in Pakistani Farshi lehenga, then choose sky blue color. Wear a gray colored flared skirt with it. Carry a sky blue front slit kurta and tissue chunni.
You choose a lehenga with maroon and gold colored zari work. For a modern look with this, wear a peplum style short kurti and put on a golden colored chunni.
For a Nawabi look on Eid, carry a golden colored flared skirt. Wear a deep blue colored long kurta with it, which has a front slit design.
