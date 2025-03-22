Lifestyle

Affordable Eid Black Lehenga: Celebrity Inspired Looks Under Rs 1500

Cast a Black Magic Spell this Eid

Black color gives a very graceful and attractive look. So, for Eid, you can get a black floral print lehenga like Katrina Kaif. Wear a plain black crop top with it.

Black + Golden Zari Work Lehenga

If your mom has a black and golden zari work saree, then you can get a flared lehenga, a small blouse, and a heavy chunni like Tamannaah Bhatia for Eid.

Frill Lehenga with Heavy Blouse

Young girls should try this look for Eid. Like Shraddha, wear a frill lehenga made of black shimmer fabric. Wear a black heavy full sleeves deep neck blouse with it.

Sara Ali's Indo-Western Lehenga Look

Like Sara Ali Khan, you can try an Indo-Western lehenga for Eid. She has carried a golden digital print lehenga on a black base. Wear a black plain halter neck blouse with it.

Plain Black Monochromatic Lehenga

Like Kiara Advani, you can also get this type of lehenga made from a black shimmer or sequence saree. Get a sleeveless deep neck blouse.

Banarasi Lehenga + One Shoulder Blouse

For a modern and stylish look on Eid, you can wear a Banarasi lehenga with multi-color zari work on a black base. For a modern look, wear a plain black one-shoulder blouse with it.

Try Lehenga with Jacket

For a glamorous look on Eid, get a black lehenga and strappy blouse like Kriti Sanon. Get a celebrity-like look by wearing a long satin jacket with it.

Forget Simplicity: Wear Bralette & Backless Blouses Like Mahira Sharma

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 Days, Maa Durga Arrives on Elephant

Paneer to Butter: 4 protein sources other than egg

weight loss to heart health: 11 proven benefits of Banana