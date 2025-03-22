Forget Simplicity: Wear Bralette & Backless Blouses Like Mahira Sharma

Lifestyle
Mahira Sharma is giving a sensual look in a backless blouse. The back of the black full sleeves blouse has been kept completely open.
With a chiffon saree, Mahira has worn a bralette blouse made of white pearls, which is creating a bold look. You will find such blouses in the ready-to-wear market.
Why stay at home in an ordinary way? You can steal your beloved's heart by wearing a plain saree with a velvet bralette blouse like Mahira Sharma.
Mahira has worn a noodle strap blue bralette blouse with a blue sheer saree. If you have to go to a cocktail party, you can carry this type of blouse with a saree.
Instead of wearing a matching blouse with a sequence saree, you can add a mismatched blouse. Mahira has worn a sequence saree with a silver satin blouse.
If you want to blow your lover's mind, then pair a black deep neck bralette blouse with a ready-to-wear saree. You will find this type of blouse for under ₹1000.
Mahira is giving a classic look in a red saree and blouse. The back of the blouse has been kept quite deep while keeping a V shape.
Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 Days, Maa Durga Arrives on Elephant
Paneer to Butter: 4 protein sources other than egg
weight loss to heart health: 11 proven benefits of Banana
4 easy tips to remove Sun-tan this Summer