Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 Days, Maa Durga Arrives on Elephant

Lifestyle
Chaitra Navratri holds special significance in Hinduism. Every year, devotees worship Goddess Durga and observe fasts.
Chaitra Navratri in the year 2025 is starting from Sunday, March 30. This time, Navratri will be for 8 days instead of 9 because Ashtami and Navami fall on the same day.
During Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. It is believed that fasting during this period fulfills wishes and bestows blessings of happiness and prosperity.
This year is going to be even more special because this time Maa Durga will arrive riding on an elephant. Maa Durga's arrival on an elephant is considered an auspicious sign.
The elephant is considered a symbol of peace, intelligence & prosperity. Durga's arrival on an elephant symbolizes that peace, progress, and prosperity will prevail in the country.
The first Muhurat for Kalash Sthapana at the beginning of Navratri: March 30, 2025, from 6:13 AM to 10:22 AM and Abhijit Muhurat: March 30, 2025, from 12:01 PM to 12:50 PM.
Durga can be invoked by installing a Kalash in your home or worship place at an auspicious time. This info is based on religious beliefs.
