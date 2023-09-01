Trakata to Shavasana: 7 Yogasanas to improve eyesight

Lifestyle
Yoga offers various asanas (postures) that can contribute to better eye health and potentially improve eyesight over time.
Rub your hands together to generate warmth and gently place them over closed eyes. This relaxation technique can relieve eye strain and soothe tired eyes.
Sit comfortably and blink rapidly for about a minute. This helps in moisturizing the eyes, improving focus, and reducing dryness.
Focus your gaze on a candle flame at eye level, maintaining a soft focus and without blinking excessively. This can enhance concentration and eye muscle strength.
Sit with your back straight, then look up and down without moving your head. This exercise helps in strengthening eye muscles and improving flexibility.
Similar to up and down viewing, look left and right without moving your head. This stretches the eye muscles and improves peripheral vision.
This breathing technique enhances oxygen flow to the eyes and reduces stress, promoting overall eye health.
A relaxation pose that aids in stress reduction and promotes overall well-being, indirectly benefiting eye health.