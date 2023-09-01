Lifestyle

Trakata to Shavasana: 7 Yogasanas to improve eyesight

Yoga offers various asanas (postures) that can contribute to better eye health and potentially improve eyesight over time.

Palming

Rub your hands together to generate warmth and gently place them over closed eyes. This relaxation technique can relieve eye strain and soothe tired eyes.

Blinking

Sit comfortably and blink rapidly for about a minute. This helps in moisturizing the eyes, improving focus, and reducing dryness.

Trataka (Candle Gazing)

Focus your gaze on a candle flame at eye level, maintaining a soft focus and without blinking excessively. This can enhance concentration and eye muscle strength.

Up and Down Viewing

Sit with your back straight, then look up and down without moving your head. This exercise helps in strengthening eye muscles and improving flexibility.

Sideways Viewing

Similar to up and down viewing, look left and right without moving your head. This stretches the eye muscles and improves peripheral vision.

Nadi Shodhana Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

This breathing technique enhances oxygen flow to the eyes and reduces stress, promoting overall eye health.

Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

A relaxation pose that aids in stress reduction and promotes overall well-being, indirectly benefiting eye health.

