Small habits for a healthy life

Making subtle alterations to your daily schedule can exert a considerable influence on your overall health and well-being. Let's delve into these practices more deeply

Image credits: freepik

Use Jaggery Instead of Sugar

Jaggery, sourced from sugarcane or date palm sap, retains essential minerals and nutrients that are often lost during the refining process of regular sugar. 



Adjust Water Intake Before Meals

Consuming a small amount of water before meals jumpstarts the digestive process. Drinking water after meals might dilute stomach acids and slow down digestion



Less Oil When Cooking Vegetables

Reducing oil usage can contribute to lowering your intake of saturated and trans fats, which are linked to elevated levels of harmful cholesterol.



Use Green Chilies Over Chili Powder

Green chillies bring vibrant flavour to dishes without overwhelming them. They offer potential health advantages, such as aiding digestion and potentially boosting metabolism.



Adding Fenugreek Seed Powder

Fenugreek provides various advantages, from aiding digestion and managing blood sugar levels to potentially reducing cholesterol. 



Eating Until 80% Fullness

By practising mindful eating and stopping just short of fullness, you give your digestive system the space it requires to process food efficiently. 



Meaningful Adjustments To Life

Every decision has the potential to nurture a more vibrant and health-conscious version of yourself, showcasing that even slight shifts can lead to remarkable transformations.


